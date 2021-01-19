Indian revelations

Now more than ever, it is essential that the international community acknowledge the tactics of the Indian government and its attempts to blame Pakistan for terrorism in the region, while essentially trying to not only destabilise Pakistan but also harming the already fragile peace in the entire subcontinent and its neighbouring countries. Recent revelations in India have shown that the controversial pro-BJP Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, a channel seen to be closely linked to the Modi government, knew about the February 2019 Pulwama attack in Indian territory, and the strike on Balakot in Pakistan by Indian Air Force planes a few days later. We have seen how, over the past two years, the Indian government has used every tool in its arsenal of disinformation to paint Pakistan as a terror-producing country, when in fact collective international action now needs to be taken against India for the false-flag operation – which in the first place led to the Indian government killing 40 of its own soldiers at Pulwama – and for then staging an 'attack' across the border into Pakistani territory, and then having the audacity to insist that Pakistan was the one that had committed an act of terrorism.

We have also seen how Modi-led India has spiralled down into an extremely dangerous abyss of violence against minorities and crippling sanctions and oppression of the Kashmiri populace. The purpose behind all this is obviously to damage Pakistan and Kashmiri freedom fighters' efforts to make the world see how Occupied Kashmir has been treated during Modi's regime(s). And domestically, in India, the false-flag and its aftermath would have helped portray a strong-man image of Narendra Modi and ensure his success in the 2019 election. What we have here then is a regime and a party (the BJP) hell-bent on a single-minded mission of spreading the RSS' ideology of Hindutva, and going to any lengths to do so, while also trying to fool the global community.

The world, though, must recognize precisely what India is doing, and how harmful this can be to the entire region and to the larger global community. India's raid into Pakistan presented huge dangers in the two countries, which are both armed with nuclear weapons. Had Pakistan not responded with restraint and good sense, the results could have been catastrophic. Fortunately, Pakistan's measured approach post-Balakot prevented the situation from accelerating. But it did expose the extent to which the Modi government is willing to go to try and show Pakistan as a terrorist nation and to discredit Kashmiri freedom fighters in the same way. What is perhaps most disturbing has been the open collusion of a hyper-nationalist Indian media with an openly fascist government. The report by the EU DisinfoLab in December last year had meticulously detailed how since the mid-2000s India has staged a campaign to spread fake news directed against Pakistan and published in European papers which are in reality false publications. The campaign is part of India's intelligence operations against Pakistan. Just a look at Goswami's WhatsApp communication with the head of the Indian Audience Research Council, the ratings agency for the India media, shows how deep the rot goes. There is no more any excuse for anyone in the international community – and in particular the West – to turn away from what has been glaringly obvious for a very long time now: the Modi government is dangerous.