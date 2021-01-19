Fixing the economy

This refers to the letter ‘A tale of two countries’ (Jan 16) by Asif Murad Umrani. The writer has compared the economic growth of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Time is still not lost. We should deeply analyse the Bangladeshi model of development and try to learn maximum lessons from it. Many aspects of Bangladesh’s success story can be replicated in our country. If no action is taken by the Pakistan government to uplift its economy, we can safely predict that by 2030 Bangladesh’s economic growth will reach $700 billion. On the other hand, Pakistan’s GNP will be somewhere in the range of $ 500 billion.

Our leaders should draft an achievable national action plan to uplift the economy. I don't see any major impediments which can forestall our meteoric rise as a regional economic giant.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore