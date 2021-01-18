Passengers coming back from Malaysia pile up complaints

ISLAMABAD: On arrival at Islamabad Airport, the stranded Pakistanis piled up complaints against Pakistani embassy officials in Malaysia and the PIA staff. The angry passengers said the PIA and the diplomatic staff did not cooperate with them and provided no food and also did not arrange any sort of accommodation for them.

The passengers also complained that they slept on the floor of Kuala Lumpur Airport for two days.

The passengers, who boarded Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 that was seized by Malaysia, have reached Pakistan through alternate airlines.

The management of Islamabad Airport was not allowing media persons to talk with passengers who came from Kuala Lumpur. They were also not allowing taking footage of passengers.

As many as 118 passengers have landed in Islamabad from Kuala Lumpur Airport via Dubai, while 54 passengers have been brought back to Pakistan via Doha.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malaysian authorities on Friday seized PIA Boeing 777 over being defaulter of lease payment. The plane was taken into custody on court’s order at Kuala Lumpur Airport with passengers on board.