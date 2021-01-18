Phase-wise reopening of schools: On-campus classes from 9 to 12 begin from today

PESHAWAR: The educational institutions from grade 9 to 12 are starting on-campus classes from today (Monday) after nearly two-month closure due to the second wave of Covid-19 and extended winter vacation.

The provincial government had taken the decision about phase-wise reopening of the schools and colleges in line with the decision taken by the National Command Operation Centre a couple of weeks ago.

According to the notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, schools for lower grades’ online classes would be reopened on January 25. However, provincial Education Minister Shahram Tarakai said the other day that the classes of the primary, middle and universities’ students would recommence from February 1.

The minister said standard operating procedures against coronavirus would be strictly followed for the safety of students, teachers and other staff.

He said the government was monitoring the situation of the viral disease on a daily basis to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders.

The coronavirus has affected every walk of life. Education system has also suffered negative effects of the deadly disease. Due to the first wave of the disease, educational activities in the country remained suspended for the whole academic session last year.

The students were even unable to appear in examinations and they were promoted to next grades without taking the examinations.

This year too, the educational institutions were closed down for online classes and other academic activities were suspended in the final week of November 2020 at the onset of the second wave of the disease.

The schools were supposed to reopen from January 11 after the winter vacation. However, the vacations were extended for a week for the students of grade 9 to 12 and three weeks for the remaining students.

Online classes were, however, resumed from January 11. Majority of the private schools were already operational for on-campus activities in the provincial capital and other parts of the province in defiance of government directives.

The prolonged closure has affected the studies of the students. Though many of the schools, colleges and universities both in the public and private sector had started online classes, those classes failed to produce the desired results as most of the students were unable to take the online education due to a host of reasons. Even those present in the online classes were unable to benefit from the classes.

Due to the long closure, the government has revised syllabus for the board examinations from grade 9 to 12. But parents as well as academicians believe that their children would not be able to fully cover the smart syllabus and made proper preparations for the board examinations.