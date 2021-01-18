Body welcomes passage of domestic violence bill

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women on Sunday welcomed the passage of the Domestic Violence Bill and lauded the efforts of the provincial government.

According to a press release, chairperson of the commission Dr Riffat said their efforts over the years had paid off and the legislation was undertaken to check the violence against women.

She said violence against any woman was no longer a private matter and action would be taken against whoever inflicted physical, psychological, emotional and economic harms on the women.

“We are committed to implementing of the law and to provide safe environment to all without any gender discrimination as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Dr Riffat added.