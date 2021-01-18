Proteas squad test negative for coronavirus in Karachi

Ag AFP

KARACHI: Members of South Africa’s cricket team have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in the first round of testing conducting upon their arrival in Karachi on Saturday, the Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.

“The Proteas Test squad has arrived safely in Karachi to begin preparation for their historical, two-match series against the hosts beginning on 26 January,” said the board in a statement.

It said said the touring side underwent Covid-19 testing upon arrival at the team hotel and has been quarantining in their rooms since then. “The team will commence with training as a full squad today.”

Proteas squad has been allowed to practice and train at the Karachi Gymkhana from Sunday. The CSA said media personnel will not be allowed to interact with the team in person during the training session but the team captain, Quinton de Kock, will address a virtual press conference on Monday.

South Africa´s Test cricket squad had to fly to Pakistan on a hastily-arranged charter flight after their commercial flights were cancelled.

A team spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that Cricket South Africa had to make urgent late arrangements after being informed on Thursday that Emirates Airlines had temporarily suspended flights to and from South Africa for “operational reasons”.

South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0 and return for two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three Twenty20 internationals later this month.

Ssquad: Quinton de Kock (Captain), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.