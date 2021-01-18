Corona claims 7 more lives

Rawalpindi : Another seven deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours along with the registration of 156 new cases of the illness showing that the intensity of the second wave of the outbreak is still intact at least in terms of mortality in the region.

The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities dropped down to below 200 per day on average in the third week of December from the previous figure of 460 cases per day but for the last four weeks or so, the number has been lying between 140 and 180. For the last four weeks, the twin cities have been registering around 169 patients per day on average which is significantly higher showing the spread of the virus is not yet under control.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that to date, a total of 52,256 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 1,032 have lost their lives. On Sunday, there were a total of 2,171 active cases of the disease in ICT and Rawalpindi district combined.

In the last 24 hours, another six patients died of the disease in the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 456 while 131 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 40,019 of which 37,769 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 1794 on Sunday.

From Rawalpindi district, one more patient died of the disease in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 from the district to 576. As many as 25 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 12,237 of which 11,284 have recovered according to the district health department Rawalpindi.

On Sunday, as many as 48 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 329.