Mon Jan 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2021

22 more die from corona

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2021

LAHORE:Around 22 more patients died from COVID-19 and another 734 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 4,409, while confirmed cases reached 149,222 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,186 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,698,527 in the province.

