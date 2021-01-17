PML-N acquired PIA planes on expensive lease: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday put the blame of acquiring two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane on expensive lease on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to media, the minister said that the PML-N government acquired the planes for the PIA in 2015 on an expensive lease.

He said that PIA failed to pay lease on time due to coronavirus pandemic and a case was being heard in a UK court but a Malaysian court issued order without listening to arguments of the airline.

He said the PIA will appear before London court on January 22 and in the Malaysian court on January 24. According to reports, the owner and director of company that leased the plane to Pakistan International Airlines turn out to be Indian nationals with office located in Dubai. According to the spokesperson of PIA, attorney of the airline is already present in Kuala Lumpur and all documents regarding the case have been sent to Malaysia.

On the other hand, the passengers of the PIA’s seized aircraft in Malaysia will arrive in Pakistan today via Dubai.

118 will reach Islamabad airport today at 11 pm through flight no EK-614 while, 54 more passengers will be brought back through flight no QR-632 at 1:40 am via Doha. The staff of the PIA is taking care of the stranded passengers in Dubai and Doha, said the spokespersons and added that breakfast was also presented to the passengers. The Malaysian authorities on Friday seized Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 over being defaulter of lease payment. The plane was taken into custody on court’s order at Kuala Lumpur airport with passengers on board. It is to be mentioned here that the PIA plane was taken on lease from a Vietnamese company in 2015.