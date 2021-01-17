Air chief calls on Turkish Defence Industries chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on head of the presidency for Turkish Defence Industries, Prof Dr Ismail Demir.

During his interaction Saturday with Prof Dr Ismail Demir, the air chief appreciated the Turkish defence production sector which has made big progress over the last few years.

He also reiterated his commitment to enhance cooperation with Turkish defence production by capitalising on the respective strengths of each side. Later in the day, the air chief also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), leading technology firm Havelsan, Military Electronic Industries of Turkey (ASELSAN) and Military Factory and Shipyard Management Company (ASFAT).