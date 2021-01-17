PMC promises speedy assessment of foreign colleges

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has promised speedy assessment for the recognition of foreign medical and dental colleges.

In a statement, the PMC, the regulator for medical and dental education in the country, said assessment for recognition of foreign colleges was a mandatory requirement, which would be expedited and completed within one month.

"Priority will be given to the colleges from where students have graduated or are currently studying," it said.

The PMC said for any foreign colleges not recognised, a special assessment committee would be formed to further assess these colleges with the government authorities of the relevant country.

It said it would work with the relevant foreign regulators to find additional possibilities for licensing pathways for unrecognised colleges from which students had graduated.

"We will raise the issue with the federal government, to find alternative solutions for students in unrecognised colleges, who are unable to migrate to a recognised Pakistani or foreign college to give maximum benefit to these students," it said.

The PMC also said it would issue advice to the federal government to formulate a policy for regulating education agents and consultants of foreign colleges operating in Pakistan for the protection of Pakistani students in the future.

It said it would look into developing any possible additional licensing pathways subject to this not compromising on the quality of licensing doctors in Pakistan.