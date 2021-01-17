close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2021

2 alleged auto thieves held in Bannu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2021

BANNU: The police claimed to have arrested two auto-thieves red-handed in the district on Saturday.

They said that incidents of motorcycles theft had increased during the last several days in different areas of the district, which prompted the police to take action against them.

The police said that they arrested two accused identified as Qaiser and Bakhtiar red-handed and recovered the stolen motorcycles from their possession.The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

Latest News

More From Peshawar