2 alleged auto thieves held in Bannu

BANNU: The police claimed to have arrested two auto-thieves red-handed in the district on Saturday.

They said that incidents of motorcycles theft had increased during the last several days in different areas of the district, which prompted the police to take action against them.

The police said that they arrested two accused identified as Qaiser and Bakhtiar red-handed and recovered the stolen motorcycles from their possession.The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.