Score goals, avoid mistakes: Mourinho tells Tottenham

LONDON: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the solution to his side dropping points late on in games is simple — score more and cut out the defensive mistakes.

Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham was a miserable retelling of the same story for Spurs as they let a 1-0 lead slip in the final 15 minutes for the fourth time this season. In total, Mourinho’s side have dropped 10 points from winning positions this campaign, which is undermining any credible attempt to challenge for the Premier League title.

It has been their failure to put games to bed that has left them vulnerable at the back end of games and Mourinho knows it has to change. “We need to score the goals we can and not make mistakes that punish us,” he said ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United.

“If you compare Hugo’s performance with Areola’s performance on Wednesday, you have an answer. Areola made I believe a couple of impossible saves that would kill the match, also the post, then a defensive mistake and a goal.” He added: “... Going to the basics, you score goals, kill matches, you don’t score goals, you stay in the limit. If you don’t make a defensive mistake you end by winning, if you make a defensive mistake you can be punished.”