Pak women cricketers clear second COVID test

LAHORE: All the members of Pakistan womenâ€™s national cricket team have cleared the second round of Covid-19 testing and have integrated into a bio-secure bubble. They will now hold their preparations for the ODI series against the South Africa women team, which starts on January 20.

Since clearing their on-arrival tests on 12 January, the members had been training in groups of six.

On Saturday, the team played a scenario-based match at Pietermaritzburg Oval. On Monday (tomorrow), the team will hold training sessions at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, Durban.