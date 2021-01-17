Haseen Habib, Amar Cables clash in Seniors Cup final today

KARACHI: The national final of 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup will be played on Sunday (today) here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium between Haseen Habib Seniors and Amar Cables Seniors.

Karachi's Haseen Habib Seniors are Southern Zone Champions while Lahore's Amar Cables Seniors are Northern Zone Champions.

The tournament has been organised by Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association which was played by 58 teams hailing from 50 cities of Pakistan.

The Southern Zone matches were arranged by Sindh Seniors Welfare Cricket Association.

Alay Haider and Rasheed Khan will be the umpires and Shakir Sheikh will be the match referee during the 30-over final match.

Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman PVCA, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Team Haseen Habib: Fawad Barry (Captain), Naeem Qureshi, Kamil Mehmood, Ahmed Hussain, Zulfiqar Lehri, Mati ur Rehman, Faheem Bukhari, Waheed Ahmed, Naqeeb Agha, Adnan Siddiqui, SM Babar (wicketkeeper), Aurangzaib, Abdul Waseem, Zeeshan Baig, Kamran Ali, Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, Hamza Abbasi and Nasir Qureshi.

Team Amar Cables: Waqas Ahmed (Captain), Amer Ilyas Butt, Zahoor Elahi, Ahmed Shahab, Jamshed Suleman, Bilal Khilji, Ashraf Ali, Afzal Shah, Imran Ali, Akber Ali, Rehan Rauf, Tariq Rasheed, Imtiaz Tarar, Javed Khan, Farhan Asghar (wicket keeper) and Aftab Anjum.