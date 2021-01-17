Silent cries

The brutal killings of 11 coal miners from the Hazara community have shown the pessimistic future of the Hazaras in Pakistan. The harsh reality in our country is that there have been persistent waves of target killings that systematically target minority groups, particularly in Quetta.

We raise our voices against Indian atrocities in Kashmir; condemn the Rohingya genocide; and support Palestine. But we have failed to understand the pain of the bereaved families of the Hazaras. Why cannot our people see what is happening to our own people in the country?

Sameer Umrani

Karachi