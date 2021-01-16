Minister be removed over PIA plane issue: Asfand

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali on Friday expressed concern over the holding back of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft in Malaysian over a legal dispute, saying that not only the selected, but the selectors were equally responsible for the Pakistan’s embarrassment at the international level. In a statement, he said that perhaps Pakistan had become the first country in the world whose plane had been held back over a lease related issue.