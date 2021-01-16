Minister be removed over PIA plane issue: Asfand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali on Friday expressed concern over the holding back of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft in Malaysian over a legal dispute, saying that not only the selected, but the selectors were equally responsible for the Pakistan’s embarrassment at the international level. In a statement, he said that perhaps Pakistan had become the first country in the world whose plane had been held back over a lease related issue.