Pervaiz Elahi elected PML-Q Punjab president

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on Friday was elected president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-i-Azam) Punjab chapter during intra-party elections held here.The elections were held under the supervision of the PML-Q constituted election commission headed by Ishtiaq Ahmed Gohar. Kamil Ali Agha was also elected unopposed general secretary of the party.