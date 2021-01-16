Govt not to stop PDM protest outside ECP office: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said the government would not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19 if they abide by the law and Constitution.

He said the opposition could practise its constitutional right as the government would not create any hurdle for its protest. But the law would take its course if the opposition tries to create unrest in the capital, he added.

Addressing a press conference at a NADRA office here, he said he had already predicted that the opposition members would never resign from assemblies as they would participate in Senate elections and by-polls, and they would also stage a march on Islamabad. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a committee, headed by the interior minister, to hold talks with the opposition, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from creating division and unrest in the country; otherwise, the government would have to take action.