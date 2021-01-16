ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday criticised the opposition for damaging the image of the national institutions.

“The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruled the country for three decades but paid no heed to improve the performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and other organisations,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the opposition parties, particularly the PPP and PML-N, made political appointments in the PIA, PSM and other institutions during their regimes. He said the misuse of powers was a major factor in the setback in different national entities. He said out of the merit inductions had damaged image of the national institutions besides economy.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking hard decisions to bring institutional reforms for achieving better performance.

Regarding impounding the PIA plane in Malaysia, Shibli expressed his astonishment, and said the Pakistan embassy and a team of PIA were engaged in collecting details. He said that after a probe, he would be able to give exact details about the incident in a couple of days.

He said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps for restoring soft image of the national entities through institutional reforms.