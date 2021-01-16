Approval of ministers’ salaries bill triggers heated debate in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday passed the KP Ministers’ Salaries, Perks and Privileges (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after a heated debate as the opposition lawmakers complained that the perks and privileges of the ministers were being increased but Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were ignored.

The amended act recommended payment of ministers’ utility bills by the departments concerned. The members from the government and opposition exchanged arguments over the passage of the bill.

The treasury benches argued that the bill would help save the public exchequer as ministers’ bills were already paid by the government but now the department concerned would pay the bills to avoid penalty due to delayed payment.

However, the opposition members complained that the MPAs from both the treasury and opposition were ignored and only those holding ministerial portfolios would benefit from the passage of the bill.

Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that eight bulletproof vehicles were reportedly purchased for the President’s House while the Prime Minister’s salary was increased to Rs900,000 after arguing that he could not run his expenditures in Rs200,000.

She said the Governor’s salary was increased to Rs800,000 from Rs80,000 but the salaries of MPAs were not raised. Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party (ANP) also advocated Nighat Orakzai’s point, saying irrespective of whether they were in the government or opposition the salaries of MPAs should be increased to the same level.

In his reply, Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi opposed the proposal, arguing that being public representatives the elected members should serve voluntarily instead of demanding huge salaries.

Sardar Hussain Babak and Nighat Orakzai challenged Qalandar Lodhi, saying the ministers should surrender their salaries, official cars and residences then the MPAs would not make any demand.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said the salaries of the provincial ministers were decreased in the 2019-20 budget. He said the provincial government had not purchased any vehicle as it was following the austerity drive.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said he would talk to the chief minister regarding increase in MPAs’ salaries, adding, the bill was being passed conditionally to enhance the members’ salaries. The House also unanimously adopted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Violence against Women (Protection and Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2021 and KP Board of Technical and Commerce Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021 before the session was adjourned until January 18.