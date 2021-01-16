Recovery of kidnapped traders demanded

TIMERGARA: The elders of the Durrani Qaumi Ittihad (DQI) in Lower Dir district on Friday staged a protest outside Timergara Press Club, demanding early release of three businessmen allegedly kidnapped for ransom in Balochistan three months ago.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters marched up to Shaheed Chowk in Timergara while chanting slogans against the provincial government of Balochistan for its failure to take practical measures for the release of three innocent businessmen.

Later, speaking at a news conference at Timergara Press Club, DQI divisional chief Samiullah, district chief Ikramullah and others strongly criticised the local administration of Quetta and the provincial government of Balochistan for its failure to release the businessmen including Shah Wali and Muhammad Wali even after a lapse of three months.

They said the abductors had been demanding Rs65 million as ransom, which had put the families of the abductees in great agony but the local administration of Quetta and the government of Balochistan had turned a deaf ear towards the issue.

They warned to march on Peshawar in case the kidnapped businessmen were not released in the first phase and in the second phase Durrani tribesmen would march to Islamabad if their demand was not met.