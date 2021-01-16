CM Mahmood Khan assures provision of Sui gas to Buner district

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday announced provision of Sui gas facility to the entire Buner district.

“The required funds for the scheme will be allocated in the upcoming annual budget,” the chief minister told a delegation from Buner district.

A handout said the delegation discussed with him matters related to development projects and issues faced by the people.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communication and Works Riaz Khan and MPA Fakhar Jahan were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps to bring all the backward areas of the province on a par with the developed areas. Mahmood Khan also announced the construction of Sports Complex at Khadokhal, Ambella- Nagray Road, Sarathana-Dandar Road and Upgradation of Civil Hospital to Category-D hospital.

He assured that funds would be allocated for these schemes in the upcoming budget. Similarly, the chief minister also assured the delegation of provision of funds for the construction of various link roads in the area. He also directed the authorities concerned to submit him a report about the physical progress on the upgradation of Totalai Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, a representative delegation from Kalam Swat, led by MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, also met the chief minister and discussed with him matters related to development schemes and issues faced by the people of the area. The chief minister said that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under a well-devised plan coupled with huge investment in various sectors including tourism, industries and agriculture in order to create employment opportunities for local people at local level.

Speaking about the development projects of Kalam area, he said that work on various development projects including Gorkan-Mataltan and Kalam Hydro Power projects, construction of Kalam National Park and Kalam Development Authority was underway which, on completion, would create enormous employment opportunities for the local population.