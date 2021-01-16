COVID-19 claims no life, 155 cases reported

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 that has so far claimed as many as 1,021 lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district since the advent of the disease did not cause any death in the region in the last 24 hours though 155 new patients were reported from the region taking tally to 51,941.

The population in ICT and Rawalpindi district witnessed a day without reporting of any COVID-19 death on Friday after December 27. It is important that in the last three months, it happened for the third time on Friday that no death was reported in a day from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 125 patients have been tested positive from ICT and 30 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 39,749 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 37413 have recovered while 449 have lost their lives. On Friday, there were a total of 1,887 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 12,192 patients have so far been reported of which 572 have lost their lives while 11,284 have recovered from the illness.

On Friday, there were a total of 336 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, only 36 patients belonging to the district were hospitalized in town on Friday while some 300 were in isolation at their homes.