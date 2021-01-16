Cold, foggy weather to persist

LAHORE:The city continued to witness cold and foggy weather conditions here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely to be witnessed in plain areas of Punjab, Pothohar region and upper Sindh. They further predicted that very cold weather was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan while cold and dry weather in other parts of the country.

As per the report of Met office, 0°C was recorded at Islamabad and Chakwal. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 4.5°C and 12.7°C.