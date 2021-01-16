3 injured in gas leakage blast

LAHORE:Three persons, including a youth and two children were injured when a gas pipeline exploded due to gas leakage in Bullar village Kahna on Friday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted three injured namely Naveed, 25, Tayyab, 2, and Rehan, 2, to hospital.

Body found: The body of a 20-year old girl was recovered from a house in the Shad Bagh police area on Friday. The girl identified as “B” was alone in the house. The body was shifted to morgue. IGP took notice and directed CCPO to submit a report.