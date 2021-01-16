NBP, Al-Ghazi Tractors signs MoU for farm mechanisation

Karachi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd. (Al-Ghazi) for collaboration between the two organizations for development and promotion of farm mechanisation on a nationwide basis.

The objectives of this MOU include increased possibility of disbursement of institutional credit for tractors, implements i.e. cultivators, disk harrows, rotavators, combine harvesters etc. to eligible farmers and service providers, improved capacity building of farmers for adoption of mechanized farming in Pakistan, improved financial literacy of farmers and entrepreneurs with a view to encourage them to avail credit from NBP.

Al-Ghazi is one of the largest tractor manufacturing companies in Pakistan and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. Its history goes back to 1983. In 1991, Dubai’s Al-Futtaim Group took over management control.

NBP and Al-Ghazi will cooperate to identify and carry out joint marketing activities to support tractor purchases by farmers. Such activities may include joint sales calls to prospective customers and trade show / seminar support and participation. ****