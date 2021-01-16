Burden on hospitals increasing as 1,443 new Covid cases detected in Sindh

The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise in Karachi as around 16 per cent positivity was recorded in the city on Friday. In the meantime, the burden of serious Covid-19 patients on the hospitals has also been increasing. On Friday, the number of hospitalised patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Sindh reached 946, of which a majority was admitted to health facilities in Karachi, said provincial health officials.

They added that Covid-19 had claimed 14 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 3,769.

A total of 1,443 new Covid-19 cases also emerged during last 24 hours after 13,340 tests were conducted, officials said, adding that most of the cases were detected in Karachi where the positivity rate had reached 16 per cent.

In his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the diagnosis of 1,443 cases against 13,340 samples constituted a

10.8 per cent current detection rate in the province. He added that so far 2,552,182 tests had been conducted that detected 233,396 cases, of which 91 per cent or 212,266 patients had recovered.

The CM stated that currently 17,361 patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 16,402 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 946 at various hospitals. He added that the condition of 864 patients was stated to be critical and 102 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

Of the new 1,443 patients in Sindh, 1,140 belonged to Karachi, the CM said. Of them, 483 were from District South, 262 from District East, 124 from District Korangi, 111 from District Central, 89 from District Malir and 71 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 74 new cases, Badin 28, Mirpukhas 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 24, Thatta 18, Matiari 16, Dadu 13, Jamshoro 11, Naushehro Feroz 10, Jacobabad and Larkana eight each, Ghotki six, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Khairpur four each, Sukkur and Umerkot three each, Kashmore two and Sanghar had one new case. The CM urged the people of the province to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent themselves from the infectious disease.