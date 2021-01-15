NAB performance limited to talk shows: PHC

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Thursday remarked that the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was limited to talk shows.

He was chairing a division bench hearing a NAB case against Nawabzad Mahmood Zeb.

The NAB officials submitted an application to the court stating that they wanted to add some documents to the case file.

Justice Qaiser remarked that the NAB performance could be gauged from the fact that important documents were not attached to the application. He said instead of issuing only statements, the NAB should do homework and avoid criticising the courts when the accused got relief due to lack of proper documents. The NAB counsel told the court that the Accountability Court ignored a number of evidences against the accused and the Bureau wanted to bring them on record.

The counsel for the applicants Ali Gohar advocate and others told the court that the NAB was repeating certain things and lacked solid evidence against their client.

They argued that the court concerned had also mentioned in the verdict that the NAB had no documentary evidence.