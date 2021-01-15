Four soldiers martyred in Waziristan, at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred, while two terrorists were also killed in two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan. Security forces conducted two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan. Two terrorists, including an IED expert, killed in IBOs.

During exchange of fire, three soldiers embraced Shahadat. The Shaheed include Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak; Sepoy Ziaul Islam, resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of Distt Orakzai.

Meanwhile, one soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred as Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Dewa Sector.

Pakistan Army troops responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material. In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaquat, age 28 years, resident of Gujar Khan embraced Shahadat while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire.