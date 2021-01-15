Disqualification case: IHC gives Vawda another chance to file reply

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday gave another chance to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to submit reply on the status of his dual nationality at the time of nomination of papers to contest the general elections 2018.

Justice Amir Farooq heard the disqualification petition against Mr. Vawda.

Justice Aamer remarked that he did not know how to get a reply in this case and directed that a copy of the notice be sent to the federal cabinet.

“If Faisal Vawda does not want to give an answer, let us know. The court will then decide on the record of the Election Commission of Pakistan,” Justice Air Farooq said.

Vawda’s counsel asked the court to give him some time on which the court gave the minister another chance to file his reply by February 8.

The petitioner has alleged that Mr. Vawda was a US citizen when he filed his nomination papers to contest the election from Karachi. Mr. Vawda won the 2018 general election from NA-249, Karachi.