FBR urged to provide business-friendly environment to KP traders

TAKHTBHAI: Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president and provincial general secretary of the Tanzim-e-Tajiraan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahir Shah, has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to create a business-friendly environment for the traders and businessmen in the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of office of the Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiraan, Takhtbhai, and later talking to media, the traders’ leader said that over a decade-long terrorism, militancy and now the Covid-19 pandemic had destroyed businesses and crippled the businessmen.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiraan president Muhammad Tariq Khan, Guldad Khan, Qazi Muhammad Javed, Bkhtiar Khan, Khalid Khan, Sher Mama and others were also present on the occasion. He said that most of the traders and businessmen even lost their capital due to the years-long terrorism, flawed policies of successive governments and now the coronavirus outbreak.

“Above all, the incumbent government levied a number of taxes on the businesses that collapsed the industry and the businesses across the country,” Zahir Shah said, vowing that they would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the protection of rights of the trader community.

He added that the business community was faced with a host of problems due to government flawed policies, insecurity and Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that MCCI and Tanzim-e-Tajiraan would continue their efforts for the protection of self-respect and rights of traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to boost trade activities and create job opportunities for the skilled manpower in the province.