12 cops fired for failing to protect KP temple

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: A dozen policemen have been dismissed from service after a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police inquiry found they were negligent in protecting a Hindu temple from being attacked by a mob in Karak late last year.

On December 30, an angry mob damaged a Hindu temple in the Teri area of Karak district, an incident that the Chief Justice of Pakistan took suo motu notice of. On January 5, the Supreme Court ordered the temple be rebuilt immediately, and asked the provincial government to recover the funds for the repairs from the perpetrators.

In light of the inquiry, Kohat’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tayyab Cheema on Thursday terminated the services of Teri’s station house officer, along with 11 personnel, while departmental action was ordered against 60 others.

Thirty-three police officials were penalised with slashing one-year’s service from their service, while a letter has been written to the office of Commandant of the Frontier Reserve Police to take departmental action against 27 other police officials for their “inactive role to avert the sad incident”.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said in a statement that the provincial government was “committed to dispensing justice without any delay”.

Bangash said no one was above the law and added that prompt action was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The personnel were dismissed after negligent and careless officials were identified in the incident.

The CM’s aide said the government was taking all possible steps for religious freedom and protection of minorities.