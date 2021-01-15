Officials briefed on anti-polio vaccination drive in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Around 2,52,000 children would be vaccinated during the ongoing five-day anti-polio immunization drive in the district.

Briefing Station Commander Brigadier Amir Rasheed and Lieutenant Colonel Rashteen Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan said that 1,241 teams had been constituted to vaccinate the children under five-year age against the crippling disease in the district.

Similarly, the official said that children were also being immunized against polio in hospitals and maternity centres to prevent them from the permanent disability.

Later, the DC along with the station commander visited the Qazi Medical Complex in Nowshera and inspected arrangements and facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The officials also visited different localities in Nowshera and talked to the polio teams, who were busy carrying out their vaccination campaign in the district.

They expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-polio drive and hoped that the fatal virus would be eliminated with the joint efforts of people and relevant departments.