Ahmed Faraz remembered

Islamabad : On the eve of 90th birthday of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz, a well attended webinar was jointly organised by Pakistan National Movement (PNM) and Islamabad Writers Forum.

It was coordinated by M. Yousuf Aziz, president, PNM and conducted Safia Kaosar Associate Professor (Urdu) Government Viqar-Un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women, Rawalpindi and Dr. Prof Shabbir Ahmad Qadri of Government College University, Faisalabad.

The webinar was well participated from around the country by intellectuals, writers, poets, scholars, students along with men of letter of all walks of life paying rich and comprehensive tributes to the person and poetry of late romantic and progressive poet having cherished acknowledgment particularly among the youngsters and common folk of various shades. Eminent Urdu, English poet, ever active & acknowledged critic, writer, columnist, author Muhammad Afsar Sajid was chief guest. Whereas, Dr. Saadia Tahir of IIU, and Prof Shabbana Aman Ullah, principal of Fazal Ul Haq, Road, Rawalpindi were guest of honours.

Other speakers included Nasira Jabin, Tahira Ikram, Dr. Maqsooda Hussain, President of Society of Asian Civilization, Nasir Mughal, Writers journalists Kausar Lodhi, Rakhshidna Rakhshi (London) Professor(s) Mohya Abdur Rahman & Munira Tulya Ganova of Tashkent Dr. Saeed Ahmad of GCUF, Dr. Zhobia Sultana, Tahira Ghafoor of Young Women Writer Forum, Neel Zahra IIU and others.

At the very outset, M. Yousuf Aziz after introducing guests and other speakers stated that he had the unique opportunity to be Ahmad Faraz's colleague for over 15 years serving in the same organization and having almost hours interaction with him daily sharing his creative affinity. Ahmad Faraz was endowed with spontaneous poetic genesis and poetic aesthetic sensitivity. As he widely travelled, he had marvelous exposures which he had skillfully converted and composed in soft, sweet and subtle passions in various forms of poetry. Muhammad Afsar Sajid expressing his view about Ahmad Faraz said Ahmad Faraz was a creative poet of originality. His friendship with him was an honor for him - and this credit also goes to the loving and affectionate old friend Mr. Yousuf Aziz who arranged his meeting with him in his office in Islamabad almost four decades ago. Faraz's sense of humor was very strong in the company of friends - He used to enjoy by playing with witty words in his poetic verses. As a poet he seemed to be very impressed with Faiz Ahmad Faiz but his creative output was absolutely original as a poet of love and passions. The emotional level of his poetry is very high. Dr.Shabbana said that Ahmad Faraz is one of the poets who helped the world of poetry to become acquainted with progressive thinking and new ideas full of enlightenment. Ahmad Faraz is not a poet of any particular group or class rather he represents all those who really love humanity.