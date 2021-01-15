ASG cycling tour to Taxila

Islamabad: The Asian Study Group (ASG) is organising a cycling tour on Sunday (January 17) around the Taxila Heritage Sites.

Situated about 32 km (20 mi) north-west of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, just off the famous Grand Trunk Road, Taxila (meaning ‘City of Cut Stone’) is an important archaeological site of the subcontinent as it was situated at the pivotal junction of the subcontinent and Central Asia.

The origin of Taxila as a city goes back to c. 1,000 BCE. Some ruins at Taxila date to the time of the Achaemenid Empire in the 6th century BCE, followed successively by Mauryan Empire, Indo-Greek, Indo-Scythian, and Kushan Empire periods. For registration/further information contact: ASG office- 051 2802343 from Tuesday to Saturday, between 11 a.m and 2 p.m) or at [email protected]