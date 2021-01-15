Mahatir, Asad clinch tennis titles

KARACHI: Mahatir Muhammad and Asad Zaman clinched titles in their respective age categories at 9th Essa Lab National Tennis Championships at Modern Club here on Thursday.

In the final of under-18 singles, Mahatir defeated Hasheesh Kumar 7-6, 6-2. In the final of under-14 singles, Asad from Lahore beat Amir Mazar 5-3, 4-2.