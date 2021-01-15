Mahatir, Asad clinch tennis titles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mahatir Muhammad and Asad Zaman clinched titles in their respective age categories at 9th Essa Lab National Tennis Championships at Modern Club here on Thursday.
In the final of under-18 singles, Mahatir defeated Hasheesh Kumar 7-6, 6-2. In the final of under-14 singles, Asad from Lahore beat Amir Mazar 5-3, 4-2.