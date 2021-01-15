close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 15, 2021

Forex reserves rise to $20.519bln

Business

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 15, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves marginally increased to $20.519 billion during the week ended January 8 from $20.512 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $12 million to $13.400 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks; however, rose to $7.119 billion from $7.009 billion.

Latest News

More From Business