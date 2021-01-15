Forex reserves rise to $20.519bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves marginally increased to $20.519 billion during the week ended January 8 from $20.512 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $12 million to $13.400 billion.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks; however, rose to $7.119 billion from $7.009 billion.