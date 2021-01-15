Forex reserves rise to $20.519bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves marginally increased to $20.519 billion during the week ended January 8 from $20.512 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $12 million to $13.400 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks; however, rose to $7.119 billion from $7.009 billion.