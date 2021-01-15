LDA invites tenders for city projects

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has invited applications for prequalification of constructors and contracting firms, registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in category C-B and above for completion of different development projects at various places in the city, under the Naya Lahore Development Package of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Separate applications have been invited for each of these projects. These projects include construction of flyover from Railway Station to Sheranwala Gate, construction of flyover at Shahkam Chowk, construction of flyover and underpass at Karim Block Market Chowk Wahdat Road and construction of underpass on Ferozepur Road in front of Gulab Devi Hospital.