Economic uplift correlated with education: Murad Raas

LAHORE:Punjab Minster for Education Murad Raas has said that economic development is deeply correlated with education sector. Punjab government is bringing changes in the provincial education system aiming at setting up new standards; the Provincial Minister said this while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday.

“Our focus has been on quality education”, the Minister said and added that use of information technology in education system and uniform curriculum are top priorities of the Punjab Education Ministry.

The Punjab government is utilising latest technologies for setting the school education system on modern lines, he said. The minister said that translation of Quran has already been a part of curriculum. 1000 new science & IT labs and 400 libraries will be established soon. He said that daily 50 percent students will attend school on rotation basis. He said that serving of meal to students in school programme will be started soon.

Insaf Academy programme is also being launched through which students can get their education while sitting at home. He said that 22000 students have been brought back to school. Reservations of publishers in respect of uniform curriculum will be addressed and registration of private schools has been started, he added.

Murad Raas said that transfer and posting system for teachers has been made transparent though an App while the entire education system in Punjab will be automated. He said that the Punjab government is taking steps to introduce uniform curriculum but this will be happened in phases.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the country is experiencing the most unusual circumstances caused by coronavirus which has altogether changed the complexion of activities across the globe. LCCI Senior Vice-President Nasir Hameed Khan said that genuine reservations of publishers and school owners should be addressed as they have bearded heavy loss due to COVID-19.

PhD degrees: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three of its students. According to details, Saleem Akhtar has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Kashmiryat after approval of his thesis entitled “Literary Cultural Relationship between Kashmir and Iran in Muslim Era…An Analytical Study”, Asma Qadir Hasan in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled “India-Pakistan Conflict Management: Role of Pakistani Print Media in Building Peace Narrative (Post-Kargil Conflict)” and Muhammad Tayyab Zia in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialisation in Geography) after approval of his thesis entitled “Changing Strategic Patterns in South Asia after 9/11: India US Pakistan China Quadrangle”.