Corruption pollutes national politics: CM Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that corruption was a lingering tragedy while the corrupt were transgressors of the nation.

In a statement, the CM regretted that corruption polluted national politics as resources were mercilessly wasted in the past. It was cruel to treat politics as a means of earning because the whole society was devastated due to the bad effects of corruption, he added.

The CM asserted that Pakistan would have been a developed country if corruption was avoided in the past and maintained that history would never forgive those who had polluted the society with the cancer of corruption. “PM Imran Khan is strenuously working to build a corruption-free Pakistan and the nation is firmly standing with their leader,” concluded the CM. —APP

Our correspondent adds: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a girl by her uncle after rape in the precinct of police station Hanif Ghauri Shaheed Dajal, Rajanpur and sought a report from RPO DG Khan.

The chief minister directed the immediate arrest of the accused besides ensuring justice to the family of the victim. The chief minister said that accused did not deserve any leniency. Moreover, police have registered a case and constituted special teams for the arrest of accused. Raids are being conducted for apprehending the accused.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of three sepoys during an operation against terrorists’ hideouts in North Waziristan and extended sympathies to the heirs of Sepoy Zia-ul-Islam, Lance Naik Abbas Khan and Azaib Ahmed. In a statement, the chief minister said the brave soldiers had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and the nation salutes their bravery.

They have sacrificed for maintaining peace in the country and are the heroes of the whole nation, he added. The nation is united against the terrorists as Pakistan has become a citadel of peace and tranquillity due to immortal sacrifices of the martyrs, concluded the CM.