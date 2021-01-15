Tower of London raven missing, feared dead

LONDON: One of the Tower of London’s ravens, the conspiracy of birds whose fate is said to be intertwined with that of Britain, is missing, feared dead, the royal palace said on Thursday.

"We have some really unhappy news to share," the Tower announced on its website. "Our much-loved raven Merlina has not been seen at the Tower for several weeks, and her continued absence indicates to us that she may have sadly passed away," it added. According to folklore, if there are fewer than six ravens left to guard the Tower, both the kingdom and country will collapse.

But Yeoman Warder Ravenmaster Chris Skaife, who looks after the birds, assured worried Britons already battered by the coronavirus pandemic and the Brexit divorce that the nation was safe -- for now.

"Obviously, as the ravenmaster, my concern is looking after the kingdom," he told BBC radio. "But we do have seven ravens here at the Tower of London, six by royal decree and of course I still have a spare one, so we’re OK at the moment."