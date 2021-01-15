Berlusconi hospitalised with heart problem

ROME: Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to hospital in Monaco after suffering heart problems, a spokesman and his doctor said on Thursday.

The 84-year-old media tycoon "is at the Cardiothoracic Hospital in Monaco for tests. He will return home within a few days", his spokesman told AFP. His personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, told the Ansa news agency that he made an urgent visit to Berlusconi at his home in the south of France on Monday because of an irregular heart beat. The former premier was hospitalised for 11 days in September after contracting coronavirus, in what he said was "perhaps the most difficult ordeal of my life".