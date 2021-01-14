CM announces Rs220m for upgrading Swabi hospital

SWABI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced Rs220 million for upgrading the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor.

The chief minister visited Swabi along with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, provincial Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai and others.

Mahmood Khan inaugurated 160-bed ward at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor, which is now a teaching hospital of Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi.

The chief minister said the government was committed to providing health facilities to the people. He said that no effort would be spared to mitigate the sufferings of the poor.

He said that his government was working hard to come up to the expectations of the people and to serve them with dedication.

The chief minister said that those who ruled the province in the past deceived the general public on various pretexts but did nothing for their welfare, and that’s why the people of the province rejected them in the last general elections.

In his address, Asad Qaiser said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in serving the people. He said that the government would honour all the pledges made to the people.

He said that the government was aware of the problems being faced by the people.

Taimor Jhagra said the government was concentrating to ensure the provision of health facilities to the people.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Paramedical Nursing Institute Swabi and the provision of Sehat Card Chief in a separate function at Tarakai House.