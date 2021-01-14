‘No plan to demolish historic buildings in Abbottabad’

PESHAWAR: The station headquarters Abbottabad cantonment authorities have denied a news item about the demolition of the old station headquarters building and said no such plan was under consideration.

Talking to The News, Maj Nasir Nisar, spokesperson for the station commander Abbottabad cantonment, said there was no plan to demolish the old station headquarters or Dak bungalow buildings.

He maintained that the news, which appeared in this newspaper, was incorrect. He said there was no plan to demolish heritage buildings for construction of commercial plazas. The spokesperson said there was no truth in the news that the old heritage buildings were being demolished to construct commercial plazas.