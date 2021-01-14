Lawmaker vows to promote tourism, improve facilities in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: Advisor to the Chief Minister on Prisons and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Taj Muhammad Tarand has said that he would take more grants from the provincial government to improve health and education facilities in Battagram district.

He said the DHQ Hospital would be upgraded to Category B where patients would be provided all the facilities as per the requirements of modern times. Referring to tourism, he said that Battagram is a more beautiful area than many other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the lack of facilities here hurdled tourism. He said efforts would be made to promote tourism in the district. He said tourism activities would also provide jobs to local people.