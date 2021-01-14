Time has come for govtâ€™s accountability, says Sirajul Haq

close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
Our Correspondent 
January 14, 2021

Time has come for govt's accountability, says Sirajul Haq

National

Our Correspondent Â 
January 14, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said the incumbent government, which had played havoc with the country, could not be given more time.

"We will continue to chase the government, as time has come for its accountability," the JI chief said this while talking to the media after offering condolences to the family of Usama Satti, who was shot dead by personnel of the Islamabad Police. Sirajul Haq said every statement of the prime minister was a confession of his government's failure.

