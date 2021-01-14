PM 1000 playground project: Construction work in full swing, says Murad Ali

PESHAWAR: Construction work on various developmental projects under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project continued in full swing across the province including merged tribal areas and a total of 150 projects would be completed by June 2021.

In this connection, project director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Development Murad Ali Mohmand along with his team paid a surprise visit to Buner, Mardan, Dir Lower, Malakand, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Orakzai, Tank, Mohmand, and Bajaur including merged areas and inspected the going construction work on establishment of cricket, playground, basketball, volleyball courts, indoor ball halls and construction of a separate indoor hall for female.

The team was apprised that a total of 150 projects across the province including merged areas would be completed by June 2021. The team led by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand with other teams including Chief of Engineering Wing Engr Ahmad Ali, officials of the C&W, Deputy Director Zahid Khan, Amir Rehman, Engr Paras Ahmad and Engr Umar and concerned Regional Sports Officer and District Sports Officers.

The team checked thoroughly the quality of work and use of materials as prescribed and set standard by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak have already briefed Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan regarding the ongoing developmental work according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said four schemes are under execution in Dist Bunir including Cricket Academy Gadezi Bunir which will be completed till March 2021. This Cricket Academy is as per Pakistan Cricket Board standard.

The team visited Ambela and Sura Playground, which is 30 percent completed. The playground of Ambela and Sura is with C&W Bunir while Cricket Academy Gadezi is with Engineering Wing of the Directorate of Sports KP.

Murad Ali Mohmand Project Director Sports said no compromise on quality and quantity would be made and they have clear instructions to the contractors.

The team inspected two sites in Kohat including Badminton Hall in Meri Sports Stadium Kohat and Capt Zaheer ul Islam Shaheed Stadium Babri Banda Kohat.

Meri Stadium Badminton Hall work was done as per specification and drawing while Capt Zaheer ul Islam Shaheed Stadium Babri Banda Kohat Badminton Hall work was substandard and in this connection they issued dismantling notice to contractor by Monday.

In Mardan the team inspected Portable Boxing Ring and Special Persons Playground in Mardan Sports Complex for the first time announced by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan as per his promised he made with the persons with different abilities.

He said the Playground would be equipped with all modern day facilities for the Persons with Different Abilities, they could utilize it according to their need, and their disciplines of playing, Murad Ali said.

The team visited Par Hoti Girl’s College Badminton Hall which is due for completion by March this year. Engr. Ahmad Ali said female event would be arranged once the Hall is completed. Ahmed Ali also designed Martial Art Hall in Hatian Sports Stadium Mardan, which is visited by PMU of 1000. The Hall will be completed till June 2021 for Martial Art players wherein National event of Martial Art will be arranged.

Sare Balol and Gujaro Gare playground would be handed over to Sports Dept in March 2021 this year, Ahmad Ali disclosed.

All these schemes were approved in Feb 2020. He said all schemes are going with fast pace of work and till June 2021 almost 150 playing facilities will be completed.

Murad Ali said Chief Minister KP has also approved additional funds for completion of other schemes as per direction in other districts they visited. He said priority has been given to the most neglected districts including merged tribal areas where lot of talent of various games exiting.