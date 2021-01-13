SC seeks NAB’s response on Section 17-D of NAO 1999

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a written response on the mandate of Section 17-D of NAB Ordinance 1999.

A three-member bench — comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar — heard a case of registration of more than one NAB reference against the same accused.

Justice Bandial directed the NAB to also provide a copy of its reply to the parties. Additional prosecutor general NAB said the prosecutor general could not appear in court due to illness.

Justice Bandial said assistance was needed on an important point in the case. Peshawar High Court's former chief justice Waqar Seth's decision on this matter was very important, he added. The court directed the NAB to submit its reply in 15 days and adjourned hearing.